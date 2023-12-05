St. Vincent de Paul Society begins $2M renovation of downtown thrift store

The St. Vincent de Paul Society of Fort Wayne is making major improvements at its downtown...
The St. Vincent de Paul Society of Fort Wayne is making major improvements at its downtown thrift store.(Provided)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The St. Vincent de Paul Society of Fort Wayne (SVdP) is making major improvements at its downtown thrift store, leaders say.

The group began construction on the project and launched the public phase of the capital campaign on Tuesday. Officials say the improvements at the thrift store, off of South Calhoun Street, aim to serve more community members and promote self-sufficiency by offering carpentry and career-readiness training.

The thrift store offers a voucher program, where community members in need can speak with leaders to obtain a voucher to purchase items from clothes to furniture at no cost. To see if you qualify, call SVdP leaders at 260-456-3561.

The store’s renovation project is funded by SVdP’s $2 million Legacy of Hope Capital Campaign, which leaders say has reached over 95% of its fundraising goal.

Work is set to be wrapped up in 2024, officials say.

Anyone who would like to contribute to the campaign can do so here.

