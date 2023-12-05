Prosecutor: Markle pastor pleads guilty to child sex crime charge

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A 25-year-old man is facing charges after court documents say he had inappropriate contact with a minor while he was serving as a pastor at a Markle church.

Court records show Zachary Luke Petree was charged with child seduction while having a professional relationship with the child, dissemination of matter harmful to minors, and sexual battery. Prosecutors say Petree was acting as a pastor at a church in Markle at the time.

Court documents say between January 1 and February 22, the 16-year-old victim stayed the night at Petree’s home to help him care for his kids. In a “Motion to Enter a Plea of Guilty,” Petree says he showed the teen sexually explicit photos, sent the teen explicit messages, and admitted to having inappropriate contact with the girl.

Petree then entered a plea deal for the charge of dissemination of matter harmful to minors, calling for his other two charges to be dismissed. If the plea deal is accepted by a judge, he would serve no more than one year of his sentence in prison. A no contact order was also issued in the case.

Petree is set to be sentenced on Jan. 8, 2024.

Prosecutor: Markle pastor pleads guilty to child sex crime charge

