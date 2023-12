MARKLE, Ind. (WPTA) - A semi-trailer crash caused some traffic backup on northbound I-69 Tuesday morning.

According to INDOT, the semi overturned three miles north of Markle between E 300 N and 1100 N around 6:45 a.m.

There is currently no word on any injuries, and the left lane of northbound I-69 was closed for about an hour and a half.

