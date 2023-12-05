One seriously injured in early morning U.S. 27 crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash just south of Fort Wayne.

The crash happened around 7:35 Tuesday morning at Ferguson Road and U.S. 27 S (Decatur Road) intersection.

Police told our crew at the scene that the driver of a black car was going south on U.S. 27 and tried to turn left onto Ferguson Road at a flashing yellow arrow.

The black car, according to police, turned out in front of a silver SUV, causing the collision.

Officials say the driver of the black car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while the driver of the silver SUV had minor injuries.

