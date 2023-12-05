One seriously injured in early morning U.S. 27 crash

By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash just south of Fort Wayne.

The crash happened around 7:35 Tuesday morning at Ferguson Road and U.S. 27 S (Decatur Road) intersection.

Police told our crew at the scene that the driver of a black car was going south on U.S. 27 and tried to turn left onto Ferguson Road at a flashing yellow arrow.

The black car, according to police, turned out in front of a silver SUV, causing the collision.

Officials say the driver of the black car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, while the driver of the silver SUV had minor injuries.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

36-year-old Otha Muirhead
Fort Wayne man arrested on child solicitation charge
‘Mad, upset:’ Man rebuilding Churubusco Christmas display following vandalism
‘Mad, upset:’ Man rebuilding Churubusco Christmas display following vandalism
Flats at Walnut Ridge rendering
$50M luxury apartment development planned for southwest Fort Wayne
18-year-old killed in Indiana Toll Road crash
An arrest was made today in connection to a fatal stabbing of Roderick Javon Patterson, 25, in...
Court upholds conviction of woman accused of killing boyfriend with rat tail comb in 2021

Latest News

Late Preferred Auto Founder Jay Leonard honored at Fantasy of Lights
21Alive News at 6
Late Preferred Auto Founder Jay Leonard honored at Fantasy of Lights
21Alive Morning News
Liz Braden's Tuesday morning forecast
Eagles sign 3-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard to 1-year deal
All-clear given at South Side High School following brief lockout Tuesday