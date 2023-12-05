Late Preferred Auto Founder Jay Leonard honored at Fantasy of Lights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Monday evening was a special time for Jay Leonard’s family.

Blue Jacket’s Fantasy of Light honored Late Preferred Auto Founder Jay Leonard by debuting a light display that read, “In memory of Jay Leonard.”

On top of running the company, Leonard was a big supporter of the Blue Jacket program and its annual Fantasy of Lights event.

A representative from Blue Jacket said the display will be a permanent fixture at the entrance of the Fantasy of Lights.

Leonard died in early May at age 61 after a battle with brain cancer.

Leonard opened the first Preferred Auto back in 1989.

