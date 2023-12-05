Fort Wayne police looking for driver in early morning crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne police are looking for a driver who left the scene of a crash on the city’s south side.

Police say the crash happened around 4:25 Tuesday morning at the intersection of Lillie and Lewis Streets. Officers at the scene said the two cars collided head-on.

Emergency crews say one driver refused medical treatment, while the other driver left the scene.

