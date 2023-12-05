Fort Wayne man wanted for murder arrested in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WPTA) - Leaders with the Fort Wayne Police Department say a local man wanted for murder since April was arrested in Cleveland on Monday.

43-year-old Michael Barker was wanted in the 2022 murder of William Kintzel, police say. Kintzel’s body was found in the woods near Birchwood and McCormick Avenues in April of 2022. Anthony Lopez was arrested in the case on April 16, but police have been searching for Barker ever since.

A body was found near Birchwood and McCormick Avenues on April 14, police say. (WPTA)

FWPD says with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, Barker was arrested on Monday in Cleveland and faces extradition back to Indiana.

He is facing charges of felony murder and robbery.

Lopez was sentenced to 91 years for murder and a handgun enhancement in November of 2022. After filing an appeal, the court upheld his murder conviction and sentencing enhancement, but dropped a firearm charge.

WATCH: Family of William Kintzel is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information on murder suspect Michael Barker

