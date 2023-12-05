Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control shares ways to keep cats warm during winter weather

By Corryn Brock
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Those interested in keeping community cats warm this winter can do so with just a container, Styrofoam and a roll of duct tape.

Abigail Reyes, education specialist with Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control, recommends cutting a hole big enough for a cat in a plastic storage tub a few inches from the bottom to avoid getting snow in the shelter. Then line the inside of the tub with Styrofoam and secure it in place with duct tape.

The lining helps keep the cat’s body heat inside, Reyes says.

Once temperatures drop below 35 degrees, Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control says those with shelters should check on the animals inside them to ensure they are safe.

Alley Cat Allies, a global cat advocacy group, recommends using straw, not hay, to further insulate the shelter. Adding more straw throughout the winter, especially before cold snaps or winter storms, is important to keep the cats warm.

Those looking for more ways to help can provide the cats with water and food daily, the advocacy group says. Extra food can be especially helpful to assist the cats in conserving energy.

