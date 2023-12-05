All-clear given at South Side High School following brief lockout Tuesday

(FWCS Referendum)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 9:00 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) say South Side High School was placed on a brief lockout Tuesday morning after shots were fired in a nearby neighborhood.

Fort Wayne Police Department activity logs show police responded to reports of shots fired around 7:15 a.m. on S Harrison Street, near W Darrow Ave.

Officials say the school was placed on a lockout as a precaution but was given the all-clear by 7:45 a.m.

