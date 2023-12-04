Purdue Fort Wayne women improve program-best start with 71-60 win over Wright State

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball (6-2) beat Wright State 71-60 on Sunday afternoon at the Gates Center.

Mastodons guard Shayla Sellers surpassed the 1000-point mark for her career.

PFW will continue its breakout season at Bellarmine on Wednesday night, before returning home to face St. Thomas 4 p.m. on Saturday night.

