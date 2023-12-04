Noblesville man found fatally shot along I-65 near downtown Indianapolis

The exit ramp from northbound I-65 to MLK/West streets was shut down for roughly two hours for the investigation.
(MGN)
By WTHR
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHR) - Indiana State Police is investigating after a Noblesville man was found fatally shot inside a car along Interstate 65 just north of downtown Indianapolis Sunday afternoon.

Around 1:45 p.m. Dec. 3, troopers responded to the ramp from I-65 northbound to southbound Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street for a report of a man possibly slumped over the steering wheel of a car.

At the scene, troopers found an unresponsive man with gunshot wound/s inside a grey Nissan van. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police later identified the man as 52-year-old Luis Martinez, of Noblesville, and said investigators found bullet holes in the passenger side of the car.

The exit ramp from I-65 to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street and West Streets was closed for roughly two hours Sunday afternoon.

Detectives are looking for anyone who was driving in the area around 1:45 p.m. who has a camera on their car.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

The shooting remains under investigation.

