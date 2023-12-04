Man with minor injuries in DeKalb County crash

DeKalb County crash
DeKalb County crash(DeKalb County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A man was taken to the hospital following a late-night crash in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened a little after 10 Sunday night.

Police say a man driving north on I-69 when one of the tires came off the car, causing the car to go into a ditch.

Officers say the driver possibly had a broken nose and was taken to the hospital by police after refusing an EMS ride.

The car had significant damage at the front near the driver’s side.

