Man with minor injuries in DeKalb County crash

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A man was taken to the hospital following a late-night crash in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened a little after 10 Sunday night.

Police say a man driving north on I-69 when one of the tires came off the car, causing the car to go into a ditch.

Officers say the driver possibly had a broken nose and was taken to the hospital by police after refusing an EMS ride.

The car had significant damage at the front near the driver’s side.

