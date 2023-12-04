Man charged with child solicitation at Allen County Public Library

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Susan Baier, executive director of the Allen County Public Library, says what happened there last month was unacceptable.

According to court documents, a 12-year-old boy told police that he was in the teen section of the library when he noticed 36-year-old Otha Muirhead staring at him.

Otha Muirhead mugshot (WPTA)

According to the documents, the boy told police that when he went to the bathroom, he noticed Muirhead had followed him in and out of the bathroom.

The boy says Muirhead continued watching him for hours.

Police say Muirhead eventually got up, approached where the boy was sitting and left him a note. Court documents describe the note as “sexually explicit in nature”.

Probable Cause Affidavit for Otha Muirhead (WPTA)

“Our security staff worked with police and with the family in order to make sure that the police had the information they needed so that warrant could be issued and ultimately that man was arrested,” Baier said.

Baier says she’s proud of the fast action from library security.

“On occasion, they do have to handle challenging things like this, and it can be stressful, and I am very grateful of the caliber of people who work here and how committed they are to keeping the library safe for all of our patrons,” Baier said.

Muirhead was booked into the Allen County jail on Friday.

Baier says she hopes his arrest sends a message to others who may have bad intentions.

“We are just so grateful that that man has been arrested and we just hope for peace and healing of that child,” Baier said.

