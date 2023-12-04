‘Mad, upset:’ Man rebuilding Churubusco Christmas display following vandalism

CHURUBUSCO, Ind. (WPTA) - The owner of a Churubusco home known for festive Christmas lights says he is working to repair his display after a Grinch tried to squash his holiday spirit.

Wayne Krider tells us he was in his home watching TV Sunday evening when he heard a commotion and looked outside to see his hard work destroyed.

Police are investigating after he says someone drove through his front yard Christmas display on South Main Street, leaving behind dozens of broken decorations. Officers tell us someone was taken into custody at the scene, but charges have not been filed at this time.

Krider says he takes a two-week vacation before Thanksgiving every year to get his light display up and running, complete with a light show dancing in time with Christmas music. He vows to do what he can to repair at least part of the damage to have it running during the holidays.

“I still think I have the enthusiasm to get it back up and running and keep putting it on for the community,” he says. “In a small town like this, a lot of people tell you they like your show, and there’s a lot of people who drive by. I think it would be missed if I didn’t continue to get it up and running.”

He went on to say he started decorating his yard back in 2008, using over a mile of extension cords to light the elaborate display.

A community member set up a GoFundMe account on Krider’s behalf, seeking donations to help replace the damaged items. You can view the fundraiser here.

Krider tells us he learned of the fundraiser through 21Alive, saying he is grateful for the community’s support.

