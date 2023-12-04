Huntington men’s and women’s basketball sweeps Saint Francis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Huntington basketball men’s and women’s teams swept Saint Francis on Saturday afternoon at Platt Arena.

The Foresters Luke Almodovar poured in a game-high 25 points in the men’s 79-69 victory.

Garrett grad and Foresters freshman Bailey Kelham led the women in their 77-75 overtime win, scoring a game-high 24 points.

