Huntington men’s and women’s basketball sweeps Saint Francis

By Chris Ryan
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Huntington basketball men’s and women’s teams swept Saint Francis on Saturday afternoon at Platt Arena.

The Foresters Luke Almodovar poured in a game-high 25 points in the men’s 79-69 victory.

Garrett grad and Foresters freshman Bailey Kelham led the women in their 77-75 overtime win, scoring a game-high 24 points.

