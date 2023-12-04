Fort Wayne man arrested on child solicitation charge

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne man was arrested at the downtown library after police say he attempted to solicit a minor for sexual acts.

Officers say 36-year-old Otha Muirhead was arrested after police received a report of him following a 12-year-old boy in and out of a bathroom in the library.

According to a news release, Muirhead passed the boy a note, asking him to engage in sexual activity.

A warrant was issued for Muirhead’s arrest, and he was arrested on Friday.

Muirhead faces one felony count of child solicitation.

Court documents say on Nov. 7, the victim told police that he was in the teen section of the library and noticed Muirhead staring at him and watching him.

The boy told police that when he went to the bathroom, he noticed Muirhead had followed him into the bathroom and said he had lingered in the bathroom, spending ten minutes washing his hands.

The victim said that Muirhead followed him again when he left the bathroom and sat closer to him when he returned to the computer.

The boy said a few hours had passed while he was on the computer, and Muirhead continued watching him. He said Muirhead then got up, approached where he was sitting, and left him a note. He said once he got the note, he contacted his parents, who came to the library and told security about what happened.

Court documents say when the boy’s parents arrived with security, Muirhead was escorted downstairs and was banned from the library.

Documents also say library staff and the victim’s parents read the note Muirhead wrote and said the note was sexually explicit.

Court documents say Muirhead wanted to engage in sexual acts with the 12-year-old and offered to meet him in the bathroom or outside.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.