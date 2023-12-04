Court upholds conviction of woman accused of killing boyfriend with rat tail comb in 2021

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A 29-year-old woman lost her appeal Monday after being convicted of her boyfriend’s homicide last year.

BACKGROUND: Fort Wayne woman convicted of killing boyfriend with sharp comb

Sierra Hernandez claimed her Sixth Amendment rights were violated during the trial in which she was accused of fatally stabbing Roderick Patterson, 25, with a rat tail comb.

A jury deliberated for nearly two hours last November before finding her guilty of murder.

Hernandez’s appeal brings forward two questions, the first being whether her public defender should have been permitted to reference a warrant out for Patterson’s arrest to explain the defendant’s delay in calling for help. She called Patterson’s mother before calling 911, claiming she did so out of fear he would be arrested.

However, due to a motion filed by the prosecution to prevent discussion about the victim’s warrant during trial, the defense was not allowed to discuss Hernandez’s alleged reasoning. Exceptions can be made when prosecutors “open the door” to the conversations.

Hernandez’s appeal claimed the door was opened when prosecutors asked her about the delay, but when her defense attorney, Donald Frew, attempted to ask about the hold-up, prosecutors objected. She said not being able to explain why she waited to call 911 made her appear indifferent to Patterson’s suffering.

The appellant also claims her Sixth Amendment right was violated when the Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull, who oversaw the trial, released a witness from their subpoena over Frew’s objections. Court records show the witness, Patterson’s sister, was released after Gull misheard Frew’s objection.

Hernandez asked the Indiana Court of Appeals to reverse her conviction and remand the case back to the local court for a new trial.

Senior Judge John Baker, Judge Melissa May and Judge Dana Kenworthy, all of the Indiana Court of Appeals, said they found the lower court made no errors in how the case was handled and affirmed the conviction.

The earliest possible release from prison for Hernandez, who was sentenced to 55 years in prison, is March 22, 2063.

