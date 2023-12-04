City seeking tips after barrels illegally dumped along River Greenway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the City of Fort Wayne Solid Waste Management Department say they are looking for answers after barrels were dumped along a portion of the River Greenway on the city’s south side.

Solid Waste Manager Matt Gratz says Fort Wayne police contacted his department on Saturday after a resident reported finding 15 55-gallon drums along the River Greenway in Foster Park.

Gratz says his team then contacted the Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) to make sure the barrels did not contain any hazardous materials. He says FWFD crews arrived and found the drums were empty and could be safely removed.

Now, Gratz says his department is looking for information on the person who dumped the drums, saying illegal dumping has been an ongoing problem in the city.

He tells us his department responds to at least one or two cases of illegal dumping each week, which he notes comes at a “pretty big cost” for the city.

Those who are caught illegally dumping can face a $2,500 fine, plus any additional cleanup fees. Gratz says if you see someone illegally dumping, get a description of both the suspect and their vehicle to report it to Fort Wayne police.

Gratz says the metal barrels in Foster Park are set to be removed on Monday and will be recycled.

Anyone with information on the barrels that were left in Foster Park is asked to contact the Solid Waste Department at 311.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.