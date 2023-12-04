$50M luxury apartment development planned for southwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A $50M luxury apartment development is in the works for the southwest Fort Wayne area.

Developers with CRG Residential say the “Flats at Walnut Ridge” will have a groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at its future location at 2014 Getz Rd.

A news release says Fort Wayne city leaders and community members will be in attendance. Officials say the groundbreaking will mark the official start of construction at Walnut Ridge.

The release also says the $50M development will be garden-style, and feature 322 luxury apartments and amenities, including a fitness center, heated saltwater pool, covered grilling stations, and an indoor/outdoor aqua lounge.

For more information on CRG Residential and its other projects, click here.

