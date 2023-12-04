18-year-old killed in Indiana Toll Road crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - An 18-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning.

Officials with the Indiana State Police say the crash happened just before 6 a.m. Police were called to a wooded area near C.R. 10 on reports of a crashed car in a wooded area.

Police say they found a Dodge truck in the trees when they arrived.

Investigators say the Dodge was driving west on the Toll Road when it went off the north side of the road and crashed through a guardrail before rolling.

First responders say the driver was ejected from the truck at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Elkhart County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Mauro Cesar Amaya Reyes of Middlebury.

Police believe speed and alcohol were factors in the crash. They also say the driver most likely was not wearing a seatbelt then.

