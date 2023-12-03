Two people with life-threatening injuries after shooting on Fort Wayne’s East side

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting at the 1100 block of Glasgow Avenue.

Police say in a release that FWPD responded to multiple calls reporting shots fired and at least one victim at the location around 1 a.m.

When police got to the scene they said they located two women and one man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to the hospital. The male victim and one of the female victims were said to have life-threatening injuries, while the other female victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

FWPD says if anyone has information to contact them or Crime Stoppers using the P3 tip app.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.