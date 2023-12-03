Cedar Point’s new Top Thrill 2 track now complete

By Emilia Miles
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Cedar Point skyline is now changed forever as construction crews have completed Top Thrill 2′s new 420-foot-tall vertical spike tower.

The new structure joins the existing “top hat” tower, giving the park not one, but two, 420-foot-tall roller coaster towers that touch the clouds over the Cedar Point Peninsula.

The final piece, a section of red steel track, was hoisted and secured into place Sunday. This milestone designates the completion of Top Thrill 2′s track work as the park prepares the ride for its 2024 debut.

READ MORE: Cedar Point announces world’s fastest, tallest triple-launch coaster

Guests will be launched in reverse at 101 mph, rising into the sky at a 90-degree angle on the new tower. This reverse launch is the second of three exhilarating launches on the ride.

For more information on Top Thrill 2, the world’s tallest and fastest triple-launch roller coaster, guests can visit cedarpoint.com or see construction updates on the park’s YouTube channel.

