70th Wassail Reunion and 75th Anniversary for the Jennings Center celebrated tonight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Ubuntu community and Fort Wayne Parks and Recreations are coming together tonight to kick off their holiday season.

They’re currently hosting the 70th Wassail Reunion at the Jennings Center. Wassail is a custom that involves toasting to good health.

The free celebration is open to everyone and includes special performances and refreshments such as Wassail punch.

The night is also in part to celebrate the Jennings Centers 75 years of service to the Fort Wayne community. Over the years the Jennings Center has seen change, but its foundations have always remained the same.

“Communities build and change, our Center has changed too. The key fundamental things are always there. It’s building our community, it’s making sure our kids have a safe place to come to and create, and for our activities for adults can continue. So, it’s a place where people can come to when they need to get away from life in general, we’re a constant here,” says Fort Wayne Parks and Recreations Director Steve McDaniel.

Both the Ubuntu community and Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation hope to bring people together not only this holiday season, but also throughout the year.

