70th Wassail Reunion and 75th Anniversary for the Jennings Center celebrated tonight

Jennings Center celebrates 75 years of service
Jennings Center celebrates 75 years of service(Jennings Center)
By Kara Porzuczek
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Ubuntu community and Fort Wayne Parks and Recreations are coming together tonight to kick off their holiday season.

They’re currently hosting the 70th Wassail Reunion at the Jennings Center. Wassail is a custom that involves toasting to good health.

The free celebration is open to everyone and includes special performances and refreshments such as Wassail punch.

The night is also in part to celebrate the Jennings Centers 75 years of service to the Fort Wayne community. Over the years the Jennings Center has seen change, but its foundations have always remained the same.

“Communities build and change, our Center has changed too. The key fundamental things are always there. It’s building our community, it’s making sure our kids have a safe place to come to and create, and for our activities for adults can continue. So, it’s a place where people can come to when they need to get away from life in general, we’re a constant here,” says Fort Wayne Parks and Recreations Director Steve McDaniel.

Both the Ubuntu community and Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation hope to bring people together not only this holiday season, but also throughout the year.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Robert Sills, owner of Timmy's Pizza and BBQ of Huntertown, is facing several...
Timmy’s Pizza & BBQ of Huntertown closed, owner facing drug charges
Dogs in Fort Wayne now at risk for mystery illness
Mystery dog illness makes its way to Fort Wayne
Our Hope Lutheran Church and School
Parents demand answers after allegations surface at church-run school
Sunday morning shooting near Memorial Park
Two people with life-threatening injuries after shooting on Fort Wayne’s East side
Kris Kringle Village returns for the 2023 season.
Kris Kringle Village opens for the season

Latest News

Cedar Point's new Top Thrill 2 track now complete
Cedar Point’s new Top Thrill 2 track now complete
Cedar Point's new Top Thrill 2 track now complete
First Alert Forecast: 21Alive PM Forecast 12/3/2023
Sunday morning shooting near Memorial Park
Two people with life-threatening injuries after shooting on Fort Wayne’s East side