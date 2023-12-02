Salomon Farm Park holds their annual Christmas celebration

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The event today has kids and adults celebrating Christmas while learning how a working farm functions.

There were plenty of games and activities for kids, plus horse drawn wagon rides, food, holiday music, and of course the big man himself, Santa.

Families were able to get close and personal with animals such as goats, pigs and much more. Salomon Bee Tender Glen Hile says he sells the honey at the holiday market every year.

“Farming is great. So many children, well adults even, don’t seem to know what a farm is like. What it’s like being on an actual farm. This is actually a working farm they have vegetable gardens and animals. So, it’s really important to get out and see a little bit about farm life,” explains Hile.

Salomon Farm Park is a unique working farm in the middle of Fort Wayne. It’s unlike anything else a part of Fort Waynes Park and Recreation Department.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.