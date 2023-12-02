The Old Fort takes people back in time this holiday season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Volunteers hosted Christmas at the Old Fort today. They say the purpose of the event is portray how Christmas was celebrated at the Fort during war times.

Attendees had the chance to talk with soldiers about how they observed the holidays. Several artisans presented handcrafted gifts, Old Fort merchandise, and bake sale items.

“Why do we have the traditions we have? It’s all based on our history and that’s what we try to introduce to the youngsters of the area,” says Board of Directors member Kip Lytle.

With multiple parts of the Fort being used youngsters and adults alike got to travel back in time to the place the Fort began.

