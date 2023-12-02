The Old Fort takes people back in time this holiday season

Old Fort hosts community members for Christmas from the past.
Old Fort hosts community members for Christmas from the past.(Old Fort Christmas)
By Kara Porzuczek
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Volunteers hosted Christmas at the Old Fort today. They say the purpose of the event is portray how Christmas was celebrated at the Fort during war times.

Attendees had the chance to talk with soldiers about how they observed the holidays. Several artisans presented handcrafted gifts, Old Fort merchandise, and bake sale items.

“Why do we have the traditions we have? It’s all based on our history and that’s what we try to introduce to the youngsters of the area,” says Board of Directors member Kip Lytle.

With multiple parts of the Fort being used youngsters and adults alike got to travel back in time to the place the Fort began.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

41-year-old Robert Sills, owner of Timmy's Pizza and BBQ of Huntertown, is facing several...
Timmy’s Pizza & BBQ of Huntertown closed, owner facing drug charges
Two other people were able to safely get away from the septic truck.
Man crushed to death by septic truck
Dogs in Fort Wayne now at risk for mystery illness
Mystery dog illness makes its way to Fort Wayne
Our Hope Lutheran Church and School
Parents demand answers after allegations surface at church-run school
Indiana, Ohio police responding to semi vs. train crash on State Line
Indiana, Ohio police responding to semi vs. train crash on State Line

Latest News

Kris Kringle Village returns for the 2023 season.
Kris Kringle Village opens for the season
21Alive Scholar Athlete of the Week - Angola's Bailey Lanoue
THE SCORE 12/1/23 Part 2
THE SCORE 12/1/23 Part 1