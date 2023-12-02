Mystery dog illness makes its way to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The dangerous respiratory disease has made its way to Indiana, even more specifically Fort Wayne. This comes from a release we received today from the Indiana State Board of Animal Health.

Other parts of the state that are known to be affected include Indianapolis, Evansville and Bloomington.

“We don’t know what the causative agent is or whether it’s exactly a virus, bacteria causing the disease. But it’s a disease that actually starts a lot like kennel cough that a lot of folks are familiar with. The dog will get the dry hacking cough, but it will persist past seven to fourteen days, " says Indiana State Board of Animal Health Public Information Officer, Denise Derrerspears.

Bluffton Parks told us they cancelled their annual ‘Paws with Clause’ event because the illness. They say they want all local dogs to remain healthy this Holiday season.

This time of year, it’s popular for people to board their dogs as they travel, but the question is, is this a good idea? Experts say you don’t have to avoid boarding your pup, but you should be very cautious in the process.

“Something to keep in mind is that if your pet is sick don’t take them there, because it risks infecting other animals. Also make sure their vaccinations are up to date and just keep an eye on them. The facilities, if they’re doing a good job and keeping their facilities clean and disinfected that’s a big help as well,” explains Derrerspears.

Since reporting for Veterinarians and owners is voluntary the Indiana State Board of Animal Health says they have no real way of knowing how many cases are actually out there.

