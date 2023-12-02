Kris Kringle Village opens for the season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas at the Arts United Center. That’s after this year’s Kris Kringle Village kicked off earlier today.

The event is presented by the Fort Wayne Ballet as a part of their Nutcracker festivities. You can expect a traditional German Christmas market with food, entertainment, gifts and more.

Village hours will mirror the ballets Nutcracker performances. That includes December 2nd, 3rd, 9th and 10th from 10-7:30 on Saturdays and 12-5 on Sundays. You have until next Sunday, December 10th, to enjoy all the market has to offer.

