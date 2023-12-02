Historic old cabin opens to the public after renovations

MARKLE, Ind. (WPTA) - In Markle, the historic old cabin opened to the public for the first time since undergoing renovations.

The open house was part of the Christmas in Our Town event earlier Saturday.

We understand the log home was originally located at the corner of Wilt and Draper before moving to Old Mill Park in 2016.

Since then, the Markle Historical Society has made repairs and worked to restore it.

Historic old cabin opens (Credit: EvMo Productions LLC)

They say this is the first event at the cabin since its $50,0000 restoration.

Staff say they hope to have regular events there now that the work is complete.

