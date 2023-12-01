Wild Zoo Wonderland returns in time for the Christmas season

By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A favorite family-friendly event opened in time for the holidays at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

The zoo’s Wild Zoo Wonderland opened Friday morning, and families will get to see Santa Claus while also stopping to visit animals at the Asian Trek/Red Panda Ridge, and the Indiana Family Farm.

Zoo officials say the wonderland’s dates will be spread throughout December, with the opening weekend from Dec. 1-3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

According to the zoo’s website, Santa can be visited on all December dates before Christmas, and there are free train rides on the Z.O. & O Railroad and carousel.

Admission for anyone over 13 is $12, kids ages 2-12 are $10, and children under two get in for free.

Officials say stingray feedings will be held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., goat and chicken feedings from 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m., and story time takes place every half hour starting at 10:30 a.m.

For more dates of the Wild Zoo Wonderland, click here.

