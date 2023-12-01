Timmy’s Pizza & BBQ of Huntertown closed, owner facing drug charges

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WPTA) - A pizza joint in Huntertown is temporarily closed after court records show its owner is facing drug possession and maintaining common nuisance charges.

According to state records, 41-year-old Robert D. Sills of Kendallville is registered as the owner of Timmy’s Pizza & BBQ of Huntertown, off Lima Road. After a notice was posted on the business’ website stating it’s temporarily closed, 21Alive learned Sills had been arrested on various drug charges.

The restaurant's website reads, "Timmy's of Huntertown is temporarily closed until further notice." (Timmy's)

Court documents say Sills, a habitual traffic violator, was found with over 14 grams of methamphetamine in his car following a traffic stop on June 14. Police say he was also driving while his license was suspended.

Then on August 16, police were called to Sills’ home after someone reported two men were outside yelling at each other. Officers say as they approached, they noticed a strong order of marijuana coming from the garage. Police then got a search warrant, finding several items of paraphernalia, over 8 grams of marijuana, and at least 3 grams of meth.

Documents say after police found the marijuana, the man said, “I smoke some weed, man.”

Sills is currently facing two counts of possession of meth, operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator, maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of marijuana.

41-year-old Robert Sills (Noble County Sheriff's Department)

