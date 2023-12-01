Steuben County police arrest man wanted on several outstanding sex offender warrants

Aaron Matthew Harp
Aaron Matthew Harp(Steuben County Sheriff's Office)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office say an investigation into a wanted sex offender resulted in two arrests on Friday morning.

Police say detectives got a citizen tip on Friday on the possible location of a wanted 43-year-old registered sex offender, Aaron Matthew Harp. Police say Harp had several outstanding felony warrants for his arrest out of Steuben County.

Officers say they arrived and found a vehicle matching the description of Harp’s car. Police say they then saw a woman approach the car, and when detectives went to speak with her, they say they saw a man run off through the neighborhood.

The woman was then detained and identified as 26-year-old Deserea Renea McConnell of Fremont. Police say McConnell confirmed the man who fled was Harp, admitting that she told him police were nearby.

Officers say they searched the area with a K-9, and Fremont Community Schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution. After two hours of searching, police say Harp was nowhere to be found.

Detectives say they later spotted Harp on West North Street, and after another short search, he was found inside a nearby home thanks to the help of a citizen.

Harp was then arrested and booked on three charges of failure to register as a sex or violent offender. They say the man was also wanted in a separate case where he failed to register as a sex offender, and additional charges are expected. Harp is currently being held without bond pending a court appearance.

McConnell faces one charge of assisting a criminal.

Deserea Renea McConnell
Deserea Renea McConnell(Steuben County)

