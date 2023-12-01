Parents demand answers after allegations surface at church-run school

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana District of the Lutheran Church is investigating a Huntertown Lutheran school amid allegations of inappropriate behavior by the church’s pastor.

The district’s president says he’s put together an “investigation team” to look into the allegations concerning the church pastor at Our Hope Lutheran Church & School.

About 200 people showed up for a meeting at the school Wednesday night to try and clear things up.

Instead, parents tell us they left more confused than ever, saying they worry about the church’s next steps. A church leader allowed 21Investigates inside but told us not to record.

Benny Saydee has a child at the school. He says he heard rumors weeks ago that two teachers quit.

Then, parents received an email from the school’s board, directors, and church elders. In it, they say, “We had two teachers resign at Our Hope today, because of possible allegations made within Our Hope.”

The leaders didn’t specify the exact allegations, but said none of them held any merit regarding students, and that safety is their top priority.

Parents say they started to wonder and worry.

Jessica Carden and her husband have a child in the school. They say the church leaders made them wait too long to get answers.

“I don’t feel like we should have emails sent out and then, ‘Oh, we’re gonna have a meeting three weeks later’,” Carden says.

The nature of the allegations started to surface at the meeting. A staff member reported her daughter told her the pastor was in the bathroom with her. Another worker reported seeing the pastor go into the children’s bathroom at least a dozen times.

Several teachers, past and present, also reported the pastor said inappropriate things to them.

For nearly three hours, parents demanded to know what the church leaders were doing to address the accusations.

Church Council President, Richard Thonert, who arranged the meeting, said he thought it was “very informative” and went “very well”.

But the parents we spoke with disagreed.

“I came here hoping to have my faith restored back in the school based on what the board was going to say, and nothing concrete was provided to tell me, ‘Hey, my kid is going to feel safe here.’ It’s how that message went down and was portrayed to the parents,” Saydee says.

21Investigates first learned from an email on November 13 that the pastor is on a “leave of absence.”

Leaders told parents at the meeting he’s still being paid and that church members—not the school parents—will vote on whether he should be allowed back.

“I don’t think that you can identify that any witness ever came forward and said that they saw anything of any child neglect or abuse,” Thonert says.

We searched and found only one recent inspection report from November 13. It shows the State cited the program for having two caregivers on-site without a criminal history check.

Leaders with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department say they do not have any open reports on the matter.

