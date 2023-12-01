LaGrange County confinement officer charged with sexual misconduct

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A 21-year-old LaGrange County confinement officer is charged with sexual misconduct after an investigation warranted criminal charges be filed, police say.

Indiana State Police (ISP) say their department was called to investigate an incident on October 23 involving LaGrange County confinement officer Jaden Boyd and an inmate at the LaGrange County Jail.

The investigation was completed by mid-November and given to the LaGrange County Prosecutor for review.

Boyd was arrested Thursday at his home and is in the Steuben County Jail.

