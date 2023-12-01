LaGrange County confinement officer charged with sexual misconduct

Jaden Boyd
Jaden Boyd(WPTA)
By Maureen Mespell
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A 21-year-old LaGrange County confinement officer is charged with sexual misconduct after an investigation warranted criminal charges be filed, police say.

Indiana State Police (ISP) say their department was called to investigate an incident on October 23 involving LaGrange County confinement officer Jaden Boyd and an inmate at the LaGrange County Jail.

The investigation was completed by mid-November and given to the LaGrange County Prosecutor for review.

Boyd was arrested Thursday at his home and is in the Steuben County Jail.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana, Ohio police responding to semi vs. train crash on State Line
Indiana, Ohio police responding to semi vs. train crash on State Line
52-year-old Alex Arnold
Man charged in child molestation case turns himself in, FWPD says
Members of the Union Township Board in Adams County are raising concerns about the budget.
“Out of Control Spending” State Board of Accounts investigating Union Township in Adams County
Celsa Banegas-Maldonado
Woman arrested for identity theft out of Grant County
James Emley
Huntington business owner arrested for racketeering

Latest News

41-year-old Robert Sills, owner of Timmy's Pizza and BBQ of Huntertown, is facing several...
Timmy’s Pizza & BBQ of Huntertown closed, owner facing drug charges
Timmy’s Pizza & BBQ of Huntertown closed, owner facing drug charges
Aaron Matthew Harp
Steuben County police arrest man wanted on several outstanding sex offender warrants
Mizpah Shrine Circus
78th Mizpah Shrine Circus returns in January