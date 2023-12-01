ISP: 1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Randolph County

Fatal crash generic
Fatal crash generic(Pixabay)
By WTHR
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ind. (WTHR) - A North Carolina man was killed when the car he was driving crashed in rural Randolph County.

An Indiana State Police spokesperson said the accident happened around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on County Road 300 West just north of State Road 32 near Winchester.

According to the spokesperson, a preliminary investigation revealed a 1997 Lincoln Mark VIII was going north on 300 West and the driver lost control after crossing State Road 32. The car left the roadway, went through a fence, and into a pasture. The car rolled and the driver was partially ejected. Investigators determined the driver had not been wearing a seatbelt.

Jason Beckley, 44, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

