City announces more closures, work on Superior Circle downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with Fort Wayne’s City Utilities Department say drivers can expect more closures in Superior Circle starting next week.

Work on the downtown roundabout started at the beginning of the year, causing various closures of nearby roads.

Crews say consolidation sewer work on Superior Street is now finished. But starting Tuesday, Dec. 5, officials say concrete restoration work will begin at Superior Circle.

Southbound Wells Street into the roundabout will be closed for about three weeks, leaders say. During the construction, crews say there will be no southbound access to Fairfield or Ewing Street from the Circle. Drivers heading south on Wells can use State Boulevard to Clinton and Van Buren Street during the work, the department says. Northbound Wells from Superior Circle will stay open.

Officials say the goal of the consolidation sewer work is to keep 12 million gallons of combined sewage out of the St. Marys River as part of the Tunnel Works program.

