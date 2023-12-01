City announces more closures, work on Superior Circle downtown

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with Fort Wayne’s City Utilities Department say drivers can expect more closures in Superior Circle starting next week.

Work on the downtown roundabout started at the beginning of the year, causing various closures of nearby roads.

Crews say consolidation sewer work on Superior Street is now finished. But starting Tuesday, Dec. 5, officials say concrete restoration work will begin at Superior Circle.

Southbound Wells Street into the roundabout will be closed for about three weeks, leaders say. During the construction, crews say there will be no southbound access to Fairfield or Ewing Street from the Circle. Drivers heading south on Wells can use State Boulevard to Clinton and Van Buren Street during the work, the department says. Northbound Wells from Superior Circle will stay open.

Officials say the goal of the consolidation sewer work is to keep 12 million gallons of combined sewage out of the St. Marys River as part of the Tunnel Works program.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

41-year-old Robert Sills, owner of Timmy's Pizza and BBQ of Huntertown, is facing several...

Timmy’s Pizza & BBQ of Huntertown closed, owner facing drug charges

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
A pizza joint in Huntertown is temporarily closed after court records show its owner is facing drug possession and maintaining common nuisance charges.

News

Timmy’s Pizza & BBQ of Huntertown closed, owner facing drug charges

Updated: 35 minutes ago

Crime

Aaron Matthew Harp

Steuben County police arrest man wanted on several outstanding sex offender warrants

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Leaders with the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office say an investigation into a wanted sex offender resulted in two arrests on Friday morning.

News

Jaden Boyd

LaGrange County confinement officer charged with sexual misconduct

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maureen Mespell
A 21-year-old LaGrange County confinement officer is charged with sexual misconduct after an investigation warranted criminal charges be filed, police say.

News

Mizpah Shrine Circus

78th Mizpah Shrine Circus returns in January

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A longtime family favorite event is returning to the Summit City this winter.

Latest News

News

City announces more closures, work on Superior Circle downtown

City announces more closures, work on Superior Circle downtown

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

78th Mizpah Shrine Circus returns in January

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

21Alive News at 4

Wild Zoo Wonderland returns in time for the Christmas season

Updated: 4 hours ago
21Alive News at 4

News

Wild Zoo Wonderland

Wild Zoo Wonderland returns in time for the Christmas season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
A favorite family-friendly event opened in time for the holidays at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo.

News

The view of farmland that could soon be the new home of the proposed data center.

Allen County Commissioners approve ‘Project Zodiac’ annexation

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Taylor Williams and Jazlynn Bebout
Allen County Commissioners have made the final decision the annexation of land for "Project Zodaic"