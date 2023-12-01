Allen County Courthouse offered as collateral in efforts to fund new jail

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Commissioners approved a new type of funding for the new Allen County Jail at its Friday morning meeting.

Allen County Councilors voted to increase the Correctional LIT rates by .11% in October to help fund a portion of the construction.

Commissioners say that’s not enough to fund a new jail, which is expected to cost $316 million.

During Friday’s meeting, commissioners voted to use the Allen County Courthouse as collateral in order to borrow more money to pay for the new jail.

But the idea did not sit well with some of those in attendance.

“Even though shenanigans like creating a shell corporation and leasing the Allen County Courthouse seem kind of, like, not in keeping with transparency, but apparently, that’s how we make jails in Indiana,” Tony Borton of Help Not Handcuffs said.

Construction is expected to begin on the new jail early next year, with the project set to be completed in 2027.

