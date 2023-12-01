Allen County Commissioners approve ‘Project Zodiac’ annexation

By Taylor Williams and Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County Commissioners have cast their vote on the annexation of land for a new data center.

Commissioners voted 3-0 to approve the annexation, which leaders say is the final vote in the matter.

The land annexation is part of “Project Zodiac” a data center that looks to be built by a Fortune 100 company. As part of the annexation, land on Allen County’s southeast side would be made a part of the city of Fort Wayne.

The annexation of 728 acres of land near East Paulding Road and Adams Center Road has become a heated debate, with homeowners around the proposed project asking officials to vote down the project.

READ MORE: Neighbors concerned over proposed Fort Wayne data center, City councilors approve annexation in efforts to bring Fortune 100 company to town, Allen County Plan Commission unanimously approves land annexation for data center; residents express frustration, “It has to be the right fit” Hilliard officials share advice on data center

Officials say there is no timeline on when they will announce exactly which company will be building on the land.

Both the Allen County Plan Commission and the Fort Wayne Plan Commission have voted for the land annexation. Their recommendations to approve the land annexation then went before the Allen County Commissioners for the final vote on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Special Segments

21Alive News at 4

Linda Likes It: Christmas on the Farm at Salomon Farm Park

Updated: 36 minutes ago
21Alive News at 4

News

If Albion was not previously on your list of beautiful small towns in the Hoosier state, it’s...

Albion named by World Atlas as one of the prettiest towns in Indiana

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
If Albion was not previously on your list of beautiful small towns in the Hoosier state, it’s not too late to add it.

News

Fatal crash generic

ISP: 1 dead after single-vehicle crash in Randolph County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WTHR
A North Carolina man was killed when the car he was driving crashed in rural Randolph County.

News

Members of the Union Township Board in Adams County are raising concerns about the budget.

“Out of Control Spending” State Board of Accounts investigating Union Township in Adams County

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Taylor Williams
Union Township Board Members in Adams County are speaking out as the Indiana State Board of Accounts Investigates the township.

News

“Out of Control Spending” State Board of Accounts investigating Union Township in Adams County

Updated: 17 hours ago

Latest News

News

FWFD shares three important fire safety tips for the holidays

FWFD shares three important fire safety tips for the holidays

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
Data from FEMA shows 44% of house fires that happen year-round happen during the holiday season.

News

FWFD shares three important fire safety tips for the holidays

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Indiana, Ohio police responding to semi vs. train crash on State Line

Indiana, Ohio police responding to semi vs. train crash on State Line

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Police say agencies in Indiana and Ohio are responding to a crash involving a semi truck and a train along State Line Road Thursday afternoon.

News

Indiana, Ohio police responding to semi vs. train crash on State Line

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

First Alert Forecast: 21Alive PM Forecast 11/30/2023

Updated: 18 hours ago

Crime

‘Elf’ pop-up bar comes to downtown Fort Wayne in celebration of beloved film’s anniversary

‘Elf’ pop-up bar comes to downtown Fort Wayne in celebration of beloved film’s anniversary

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Buddy the Elf is bringing the holiday spirit to Conner’s Rooftop Bar.