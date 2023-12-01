Allen County Commissioners approve ‘Project Zodiac’ annexation

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County Commissioners have cast their vote on the annexation of land for a new data center.

Commissioners voted 3-0 to approve the annexation, which leaders say is the final vote in the matter.

The land annexation is part of “Project Zodiac” a data center that looks to be built by a Fortune 100 company. As part of the annexation, land on Allen County’s southeast side would be made a part of the city of Fort Wayne.

The annexation of 728 acres of land near East Paulding Road and Adams Center Road has become a heated debate, with homeowners around the proposed project asking officials to vote down the project.

Officials say there is no timeline on when they will announce exactly which company will be building on the land.

Both the Allen County Plan Commission and the Fort Wayne Plan Commission have voted for the land annexation. Their recommendations to approve the land annexation then went before the Allen County Commissioners for the final vote on Friday.

