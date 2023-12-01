Albion named by World Atlas as one of the prettiest towns in Indiana

If Albion was not previously on your list of beautiful small towns in the Hoosier state, it’s not too late to add it.(Visit Noble County)
By Evan Harris
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALBION, Ind. (WPTA) - If Albion was not previously on your list of beautiful small towns in the Hoosier state, it’s not too late to add it.

According to the World Atlas’ website, Albion was named alongside nine other towns in Indiana, with three other northern Indiana towns, Angola, Shipshewana, and Goshen, as one of the “prettiest towns.”

The website touts its Main Street, with trees lining the road and old-fashioned buildings from the 19th and early-to-mid 20th centuries.

Downtown Albion
Downtown Albion(Visit Noble County)

The blog also lists recommendations for nearby amenities, such as the Noble County Courthouse and the Chain O’Lakes State Park.

Long Lake at Chain O Lakes State Park in Indiana. (Source: Indiana Office of Tourism/Facebook).
Long Lake at Chain O Lakes State Park in Indiana. (Source: Indiana Office of Tourism/Facebook).

Grace Caswell, executive director of Visit Noble County’s Tourism Bureau, said she had come across the list nearly two weeks ago in a web search and shared her reaction to the listing.

Caswell says she shared the blog with several local organizations and says even the local newspaper did some coverage based on the listing.

Both Caswell and Lori Gagen of the Albion S.T.A.R. Team say the community’s reaction to the news was quite exciting. Caswell says it was encouraging and exciting to see an organization with a different audience giving such praise to a small Noble County community.

Gagen says many people told her that they already knew Albion was a pretty town and are glad the rest of the world is being told about it.

Caswell says she believes that Albion being listed in the World Atlas blog will allow readers to know about Noble County and its amenities and inspire other small communities.

