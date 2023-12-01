78th Mizpah Shrine Circus returns in January

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A longtime family favorite event is returning to the Summit City this winter.

The Mizpah Shrine Circus is set to return to the Coliseum from Friday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. to Sunday, Jan. 28, at 2 p.m.

Organizers say the circus is bringing back its classic pony and elephant rides, and visitors can see the animals up close at the Circus Fair before and after each performance.

Some performances over the years included the White and Gold Tigers, the Mongolian String Man, and the Wheel of Death.

Tickets start at $16 on Ticketmaster, and for more dates and times, visit the circus’ website.

