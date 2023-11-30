Woman arrested for identity theft out of Grant County

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 3:07 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with the Grant County Sheriff’s Department say a woman is currently in custody in Wisconsin after allegedly stealing a Grant County resident’s identity.

Officers say a fraud report was filed with the department regarding the theft and use of a Grant County resident’s social security number. During the investigation, police say they learned the social security number was used by someone for employment purposes in Wisconsin.

Following a joint investigation involving four agencies, police announced an arrest in the theft on Thursday.

Celsa Banegas-Maldonado is currently charged with misappropriating personal identifying materials in Wisconsin. She is currently in the Dane County Jail where she is also being held on an outstanding federal Administrative Warrant of removal from the United States.

Grant County Sheriff Del Garcia says he and his team are committed to investigating such identity theft scams.

“We understand that not all cases end in an arrest, however, we will put in the work to identify individuals committing these crimes and make arrests when factual evidence exists,” Sheriff Garcia says.

The department says if you feel you are a victim of identity theft, you should contact local law enforcement for assistance.

