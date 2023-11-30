“Out of Control Spending” State Board of Accounts investigating Union Township in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana State Board of Accounts has launched an investigation into an Adams County township after questions were raised about its budget over the past decade.

Union Township is located in the northeast corner of Adams County. The township is rural and with no towns located in its borders.

The trustee, who is in charge of the township, prepares its budget and maintains the township-owned properties. In the rural community, the trustee has three historic cemeteries and a community building to maintain. Since 2014, Nathan Mihm has been elected as the township trustee.

But it wasn’t until newly appointed Union Township Board Members Scott Marbach and Jessica Roemer looked at the budgets that they started to have questions. Those concerns led to the township not passing a budget.

“When we started digging in a little farther, a lot of the numbers are just getting more questions than answers,” Marbach said. “The questions that we raised to the township trustee, he has not been forthcoming in sharing information to us, documentation, and a lot of our residents are aware of this now.”

One of the major concerns for approving the budget was whether or not the Union Township Hall would remain open in 2024 following the October budget meeting. Marbach and Jessica Roemer say a sign was posted on the hall stating: “As of 12/31/23, the hall will be closed. We will also not be able to pay for fire protection, library cards, and other services provided to the citizens of Union Township.”

A week before the October budget meeting, Roemer sent a letter to residents saying she and Marbach would be voting down the 2024 budget after they said Mihm refused to provide a budget breakdown.

That drew a nearly full house to the Union Township Hall on October 28. Residents came with letters in hand, many asking questions about the township and the budget.

The township’s proposed 2024 budget was $89,150. During that October meeting, residents asked Mihm why Kiess Electric was doing the mowing and snow removal for the four township properties.

“You are getting paid to be the trustee, your wife is getting paid to be your assistant, and you’ve contracted through Kiess (Electric) to do all of the work that you are getting paid to do,” a Union Township resident said during the meeting. “Is that what I’m understanding? So we are just basically paying for you to do everything for us?”

To which Mihm replied, “Correct.”

Since Mihm was elected as township trustee, the township expenditures more than tripled, reports show. In Mihm’s first year in office, the budget went from $37,249.49 in 2014 to $105.776.31 in 2015.

According to reports held by the Indiana State Board of Accounts, of the $94,577.64 distributed by Union Township in 2022, $42,581.13 was given to Kiess Electric, about 45% of the total disbursed funds for 2022.

As the meeting continued, a member of the audience asked Mihm the following; “Who holds all the contracts for lawn care and snow maintenance?”

Mihm responded that bids for the contracts are decided in January of each year, and that he wasn’t sure of the exact amount of bids, but that he had received two so far. Marbach then asked Mihm to further clarify who had previously held these contracts in the past year. Mihm said he wasn’t sure.

However, he said the current contract was held by Kiess Electric, which was passed by the board back in 2016. As the meeting continued, Mihm said the electric company contracts the maintenance of the township park and cemeteries to a subcontractor. Marbach and Roemer says that subcontractor is Mihm’s LLC, which Union Township Board Trustee Nathan Mihm owns.

In the 2024 proposed budget $42,000 would go towards the maintenance and upkeep of the township’s properties.

Residents continued to ask questions about the budget and the township’s spending habits throughout the meeting. Several were visibly upset about the lack of transparency.

Another concern was raised about possible missing money related to the Union Township Hall. Residents who live in the township can pay a fee to rent the building for family gatherings and weddings. According to reports held by the Indiana State Board of Accounts, the hall made more than $13,000 in 2020 at the height of the pandemic, and in 2022, revenue dropped more than $1,500.

Throughout the meeting, residents and board members repeatedly asked Mihm to provide an itemized budget.

Marbach and Roemer voted down the budget while fellow member David Gerber voted for the budget. With the budget not passing, the township will refer back to the 2023 budget, which still allows the township to be covered with fire protection and other expenses.

“We want to make sure that we are doing the best in the interest of our township residents because they are our taxpayers, they are our neighbors, a lot of them are family and friends,” Marbach said. “We want to make sure that their voices are heard and that they are taken care of.”

Alice Well had initially won the bid for Union Township Board Trustee in 2022 but was later found to be ineligible for the position due to a past DUI conviction. The trustee position was then awarded back to Mihm. A member of the township has created a petition to remove Mihm as township trustee.

The Indiana State Board of Accounts (ISBA) has confirmed that they are looking into the issue and tell us it’s an “ongoing investigation.” However, they could not go into details about the investigation. The findings will then go to the Indiana Attorney Generals Office.

21Alive News reached out to both Mihm’s and Kiess Electric Company. The owner of Kiess Electric told 21Alive that he has “no comment at this time.”

Mihm denied requests for an interview. The number for Mihm LLC is also listed as Mihm’s number.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.