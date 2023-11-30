Unique farm park in the works for New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WPTA) - New Haven city leaders say they are in phase one of construction for a new park.

Officials said in a news release that the first phase of the Marylands Farm Park project is expected to be completed in either late 2024 or early 2025, and leaders are looking to implement parking and trails in this phase.

Officials say the park will feature the historic homestead, a picnic shelter area, a sensory trail with scented plants, an observation deck, and an area with instruments and texture panels, as well as a nature playground just off the trail.

Leaders say the park will also have an animal viewing trail for visitors to see and enjoy the animals, from ducks to chickens and goats, at the farm park.

Developers say the idea of the farm park came from Alison Adams, the future owner of the park and a New Haven resident. Officials say Adams created a grassroots group that wanted an experience they could not get at the other local parks.

Funding for the park was made by foundation grants from multiple organizations.

For more information about Marylands Farm Park, click here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.