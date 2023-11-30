Man charged in child molestation case turns himself in, FWPD says

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department says a 52-year-old man turned himself in to police on Wednesday after being named a suspect in a child sex crime investigation.

Officers say a child disclosed that they were a victim of sexual abuse during an investigation stemming from an incident in March 2019. Detectives say the child was able to identify 52-year-old Alex Arnold as the suspect, and issued a warrant for his arrest earlier this month.

Court documents say the victim told police the abuse happened when the child was between the ages of 10 and 12.

Police say the man then turned himself in to the Allen County Jail on Wednesday afternoon. Arnold currently faces charges of child molestation, child solicitation, and dissemination of matter harmful to minors.

FWPD detectives announced an arrest in a separate child sexual abuse investigation on Wednesday, where 38-year-old Stephen Bush was charged with four counts of child molestation, two counts of child seduction, and two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.

To report child abuse or neglect, you can contact the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at (800) 800-5556. More information on reporting child abuse and relevant resources can be found online here.

