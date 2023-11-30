Indiana, Ohio police responding to semi vs. train crash on State Line

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Police say agencies in Indiana and Ohio are responding to a crash involving a semi truck and a train along State Line Road Thursday afternoon.

Leaders with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department say the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. at State Line Road and Railroad Street, near Edgerton. Officials say the semi crashed on the Indiana side of the State Line while the train is in Ohio.

State Line Road is closed in the area at this time, police say.

Paulding County leaders say no injuries have been reported.

21Alive News has a crew at the scene. Stay tuned for updates.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Members of the Union Township Board in Adams County are raising concerns about the budget.

“Out of Control Spending” State Board of Accounts investigating Union Township in Adams County

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Taylor Williams
Union Township Board Members in Adams County are speaking out as the Indiana State Board of Accounts Investigates the township.

News

“Out of Control Spending” State Board of Accounts investigating Union Township in Adams County

Updated: 33 minutes ago

News

FWFD shares three important fire safety tips for the holidays

FWFD shares three important fire safety tips for the holidays

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Null
Data from FEMA shows 44% of house fires that happen year-round happen during the holiday season.

News

FWFD shares three important fire safety tips for the holidays

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Indiana, Ohio police responding to semi vs. train crash on State Line

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

First Alert Forecast: 21Alive PM Forecast 11/30/2023

Updated: 2 hours ago

Crime

‘Elf’ pop-up bar comes to downtown Fort Wayne in celebration of beloved film’s anniversary

‘Elf’ pop-up bar comes to downtown Fort Wayne in celebration of beloved film’s anniversary

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Buddy the Elf is bringing the holiday spirit to Conner’s Rooftop Bar.

News

Project Ballet’s 12 Annual Performance of The Nutcracker

Project Ballet’s 12 Annual Performance of The Nutcracker

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Humane Fort Wayne : Pet of the Week

Humane Fort Wayne : Pet of the Week

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Fort Wayne Philharmonic : Holiday Pops

Fort Wayne Philharmonic : Holiday Pops

Updated: 3 hours ago