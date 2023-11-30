Indiana, Ohio police responding to semi vs. train crash on State Line

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Police say agencies in Indiana and Ohio are responding to a crash involving a semi truck and a train along State Line Road Thursday afternoon.

Leaders with the Allen County Sheriff’s Department say the crash happened around 3:45 p.m. at State Line Road and Railroad Street, near Edgerton. Officials say the semi crashed on the Indiana side of the State Line while the train is in Ohio.

State Line Road is closed in the area at this time, police say.

Paulding County leaders say no injuries have been reported.

21Alive News has a crew at the scene. Stay tuned for updates.

