Huntington business owner arrested for racketeering

By Evan Harris
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A business owner in Huntington faces criminal charges tonight after being accused of taking money for work that was never done.

Indiana State Police say seven people paid James Emley thousands of dollars upfront to build custom food trucks.

Police say complaints against Emley alleging racketeering were made as early as August 2021 through April 2023, and police reported amounts of money paid by each victim ranged from $20,000 to $50,000.

State police say Emley was arrested Wednesday at his home after police conducted a search warrant, and he faces a felony charge of corrupt business influence.

