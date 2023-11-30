Home engulfed destroyed in Huntington County fire Wednesday

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials in Huntington County are investigating what led to a house fire on Wednesday.

Fire officials said around noon on Wednesday, the Bippus Fire Department was to a home near the intersection of 200 W and 700 N in Huntington County.

Crews said when they arrived, they saw the home was engulfed in flames, and several other departments were called to help.

Officials say the fire took about two hours to get under control, and no one was at home when the fire started.

Fire officials said the wind may have been a factor in how quickly the fire spread. The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.