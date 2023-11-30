‘The Golden Bachelor’ season finale premieres Thursday, how to watch

(WPTA) - The first-ever season of ‘The Golden Bachelor’ comes to an end Thursday evening as Hoosier native Gerry Turner delivers the final rose.

72-year-old Turner recently chatted with INsight’s Tony Betton, Jr. to talk about why he thinks this representation of this generation is important.

“It’s one of the most rewarding parts of this, I get to show that people of my generation should not be considered invisible, that we have a lot to offer, that our acquired wisdom over the years is helpful to other people and we’re hopeful of the future and so forth,” Gerry tells us.

Turner is a retired restaurateur who lives on an Indiana lake, enjoys hosting barbecues, playing pickleball (in true Hoosier fashion), cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams, and spending time with family and friends, show leaders say.

He was married to his high school sweetheart, Toni, who sadly died in 2017 just weeks after she retired. The two had been married for 43 years, sharing a full and happy life with their two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and later two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton.

The ‘golden’ edition of the long-running show featured 22 women ages 60 and up, a sharp contrast to the franchise’s typical cast of 20-somethings.

Now, after over nine weeks of filming featuring pickleball competitions and romantic getaways, Turner will choose between the two remaining women.

