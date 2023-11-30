FWFD shares three important fire safety tips for the holidays

By Alex Null
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Data from FEMA shows 44% of house fires that happen year-round happen during the holiday season.

So how can you keep your family safe?

Firefighters with the Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) have three tips:

1. If you have a live Christmas tree, keep it watered and away from things like furnaces, fireplaces and candles.

“People’s habits change, you’re going to bring in a space heater that isn’t usually there, a Christmas tree that isn’t usually in that spot,” FWFD firefighter James House said. “So, that’s going to give more opportunity for those things to happen, just because your habits are changing. So, you want to be mindful of those types of things.”

2. If you plan on frying a turkey, don’t do it inside.

“You want to make sure if you’re frying a turkey, you do it outside the house, at least 20 feet away from anything that can catch on fire,” FWFD Deputy Chief Adam O’Connor said.

3. Be mindful of everything you have plugged in, because, firefighters say, electrical fires increase over the holiday period.

“A lot of times those are caused by overloading of circuits, so you plug in 15 strands of lights at the front of your house or inside your house, it has a tendency to overload those circuits,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor says if you keep these three things in mind, you and your family will stay safe this winter.

He adds, if help is needed, they’re just a call away.

“Stay safe this holiday season and if in doubt, call 9-1-1 and we’ll get there quickly,” O’Connor said.

For more fire safety tips for the holidays, click here.

