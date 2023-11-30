‘Elf’ pop-up bar comes to downtown Fort Wayne in celebration of beloved film’s anniversary

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Buddy the Elf is bringing the holiday spirit to Conner’s Rooftop Bar in honor of the film’s 20th anniversary.

The downtown Fort Wayne bar announced their new pop-up experience this week, open now through December 30.

The “Pop-Up Buddy the Elf Christmas Experience” will feature food and spirits from the four elf-approved food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corn, and syrup.

Buddy-approved drink, “the World’s Best Cup of Coffee”, is on the special menu featuring syrup, sugar, Jameson’s Irish Whiskey, whipped cream, a powdered candy cane rim, and a dusting of crushed candy canes with a candy corn garnish. Other items on the menu are nods to Buddy’s favorites, like a dessert inspired by his spaghetti/syrup concoction, bar manager Troy Veglatte says.

“We’re just adults trying to stay young a little bit,” Veglatte joked, adding that the event is only for those 21+.

The special event can be found on the roof of the Hampton Inn and Suites, at 223 W Jefferson Blvd.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.