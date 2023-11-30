After months of traffic headaches, work on I-69 in Allen County wraps up for the season

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:27 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Those who drive along I-69 in Allen County will have a smoother ride as a monthslong construction project is wrapping up for the season, officials say.

Leaders with the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) say work on the interstate started back in March. Construction focused on joint repair and concrete patching in designated spots that were flagged along the interstate.

INDOT Communications Director Hunter Petroviak says crews moved some construction barrels over, opening up lanes just before Thanksgiving. He says they continue to work to remove the barrels and work zone speed limit signs as work is done for the season.

However, Petroviak says to expect more lane restrictions starting next year.

He says crews will be working in some spots along northbound I-69 and then will begin work on the southbound lanes. Again, he says work will start near Coldwater Road and work south toward Branstrator Road. Exact details will be announced closer to construction dates, he says, but expects it to start in March.

As construction was ongoing, 21Alive News reported several crashes within the work zones. Petroviak reminds the public to slow down while driving through these areas.

“The regular speed limit is 65, then during construction it’s 55. There were several accidents that happened out there this year, and we really just need our driving partners out there on the interstate to slow down and use caution when driving through those areas so everyone can get home safely,” Petroviak says.

“When you’re driving through a work zone, it’s a good thing to think about maybe your family on the other side of those barrels and how important it is to slow down. I’m sure you’d want somebody to slow down for your loved ones working as well,” he urges.

The video below is from a previous report covering a crash in a work zone along I-69 back in October.

